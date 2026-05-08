Colorado community of Highlands Ranch implements drought pricing

The Colorado community of Highlands Ranch is implementing drought pricing in an effort to keep its reservoirs full.

Leaders of the water utility say the recent snow and rain weren't enough to counteract the impact of ongoing warm, dry conditions and increasing demand across its service area.

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Highlands Ranch gets most of its water from the South Platte River and stores it in the Chatfield, South Platte, and McLellan reservoirs. Highlands Ranch Water tells CBS Colorado that their reservoirs are about 60% full right now, but they expect that number to drop to as low as 35% by the end of summer.

"It was very hot this winter, and it just made me feel very sad," said Mia Dukas, a young Highlands Ranch resident who says she was only able to go sledding twice this winter.

Highlands Ranch Water General Manager Sam Calkins feels the same way about the below-average snowpack and what it means for the Front Range's water supply.

"We've already started to hear that a lot of the contracts we have for water are not going to come through this year, simply because there isn't any water in the snowpack," Calkins said. "Right now, after yesterday's snowstorm, we're up to about 29% of average. And that's a really low number. Just three days ago, it was about 19%."

Recent snowfall makes a dent, but doesn't fix a drought that's already underway.

"It's just a short reprieve from what we think is going to be a pretty hot, dry year," Calkins said. "It's helpful, but it's really not going to be enough to refill the reservoirs, which is our main concern."

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That's why Highlands Ranch Water is asking customers to reduce their water use by 15% to 20%.

On April 1, the utility implemented Stage 1 drought restrictions.

"We really want to take measures this year, in the first year of what might be a prolonged drought, to really conserve as much as we can, so that we don't find ourselves in a tough place in the future," Calkins said.

Outdoor irrigation is now limited to 2 days a week, before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Here's the breakdown of who can water when:

• Odd-numbered addresses can water on Wednesday and Saturday

• Even-numbered addresses can water on Thursday and Sunday

• Multi-family and apartment properties can water Monday and Friday

• Non-residential customers can water Tuesday and Sunday

This applies to residential and commercial users.

Drip irrigation and hand-watering trees, shrubs, perennials and vegetable gardens is allowed any time.

Violations or wasteful water use could result in a fine.

"We're not going to catch everybody, but really what we want to do is just be out and have the conversations with customers," Calkins said. "We can issue violations and fines if the behavior continues, but we generally see that people are pretty cooperative and want to do the right thing."

This month, the water board is turning up the tap on conservation and enacting drought pricing.

"Just not knowing what the future holds, we have to be cautious this year, really, for the best interests of our entire community going forward," Calkins said.

If customers use more water than their calculated "budget", they'll be charged at a higher rate for that additional water.

"I'm sure a lot of homeowners are gonna be upset by it, but it's just one of those things I think we have to do for the environment," said Highlands Ranch resident Mark Dukas. "Just want to follow the rules for something like that, because they don't want to pay extra with water being as expensive as it is already."

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"I understand. I'm happy to do what we can do to try to save water," said Highlands Ranch resident Brittany Skidmore.

The Highlands Ranch neighbors CBS Colorado spoke with are understanding of the drought restrictions and pricing.

"We have some grasses. And then this is like tick seed. And this is like a pincushion plant," Skidmore said, while gesturing at plants in her Home Depot cart.

Many are already thinking drought-smart as they prepare their yards for the summer.

"We just took some of the grass in our yard, and we're trying to replant now with some hopefully drought-tolerant plants," Skidmore said.

Rebates are available for xeriscaping your yard from Highlands Ranch Water and local governments.

Residents can check their water budget and usage on their most recent Highlands Ranch Water bill or online. More information and water saving tips can be found here.