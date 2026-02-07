Colorado high schoolers make it to NFL Flag Girls High School Showcase

The Denver Broncos didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year, but Colorado was still represented on one of football's biggest stages.

Mountain Vista High School senior quarterback Ariana Akey was one of two Colorado players selected to compete in the NFL Flag Girls High School Showcase, part of the Pro Bowl Games. Legend High School's Lucy Thompson was also chosen.

The showcase featured 32 of the top flag football players from across the country.

CBS

Akey helped lead the AFC to a 7–6 victory over the NFC on Tuesday, drawing national attention during the event. Despite the win, Akey remained humble about her performance.

"I didn't think I played great, to be honest with you," Akey said. "I think we could have put up probably a couple more points. We got inside the five and didn't ever convert."

Even on a national stage, Akey said she remains focused on growth and perspective.

"I don't think I saw myself in this position two years ago," she said. "To be able to help grow the game and hopefully inspire younger girls to start playing it, it's a real privilege."

That sense of purpose has been shaped by years of competition, beginning with her twin brother.

Ariana Akey

"I think that's probably where the competitiveness comes from, always competing with him, trying to win and be the best version of myself," Akey said. "He definitely gets the credit for getting me into flag football in the first place."

The 5-foot-4 quarterback has since emerged as one of Colorado's top flag football players, leading Mountain Vista to back-to-back Class 5A state championships.

"When you go out on the field, it just comes down to making plays and being an athlete," she said.

As Akey prepares for the next level, her goals extend beyond college football. She said she hopes to inspire the next generation of girls entering the sport.

"They're the next generation that's going to bring this sport up," Akey said. "We've come a long way, but there's still so much more to go, and that rests on their shoulders."

Akey has received multiple college offers but has not yet committed.