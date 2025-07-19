Colorado student first in her school to earn college scholarship for women's flag football

One Colorado student is blazing her own trail as she becomes the first athlete in her high school to earn a scholarship for women's flag football.

With flag football becoming an Olympic event, the sport is suddenly a big deal, but it's always been a big deal for Columbine High School student Jazzy Dunaway.

Jazzy Dunaway CBS

Columbine High School has seen its fair share of football players whose ability to run, jump and catch earn them a college scholarship, but they haven't seen anyone like Jazzy. She's headed to William Woods University as the first Rebel to earn a scholarship for women's flag football.

"I feel very empowered and very much as a leader," Jazzy shared. "As young girls watch me go into college playing my sport, it will be an inspiration for them to know that they could have a future within the sport."

Flag football may be a newer chapter in women's sports, but for Jazzy, it's already writing a powerful future. A future she believes has room for anyone willing to suit up and step in.

"I see the future of flag football for girls to be growing. Day by day, I feel like the sport is so new and welcoming that, whether you've never played flag football before or you've played football with your brothers your whole life, you can have a spot in this sport that's meant for you," said Jazzy.

Columbine High School girls' flag football team CBS

For many, flag football is no longer just a sideline sport. It's sprinting into the spotlight, and Jazzy's leading the charge. With that door flung open, Jazzy's best friend, Merideth Ernst, is running right through it.

"She's a huge role model to me," Merideth said of Jazzy. "I took her experience and I kind of followed along with her and now we're playing flag football in college together."

Known for training some of Colorado's top talent, Blueprint Academy inside Kula Performance Fitness Center is where athletes go to level up. It's also where Jazzy is making waves, and Coach Johnny Bridgewater has taken notice.

He said, "Jazzy's best skill is her ability to be coachable. Jazzy always wants to get better, so she's always looking for constructive criticism."

But what sets Jazzy apart isn't just her speed and skill; it's how she turns each piece of coaching into fuel for her game. While Jazzy is serving as an inspiration to many, she has her own source of motivation that keeps her driving down the field every day. Columbine's Head Coach Kurt Niepraschk says Jazzy's work ethic and impact on the game are already shifting what's possible.

"We see in 2028 they're gonna have a boys' flag football team in the Olympics and a girls' flag football team in the Olympics. I think in Jazzy's mind, she's already thinking, 'Hey, maybe I can have the opportunity and go try out for one of those Olympic teams,'' said Niepraschk.

Olympics or not, Jazzy's already training like the stakes are global because big dreams don't wait, and neither does she.

Jazzy Dunaway CBS

"I departure August 14th," Jazzy said, smiling. "I'm really excited, I start my new chapter."

Breaking barriers and shattering expectations, Jazzy is redefining the game for the next generation, proving that girls' flag football isn't just a sport; it's a mission, a movement and a message to every girl who thinks she can't.