Four Colorado high school football teams are one win away from competing for a state championship as the Class 5A semifinals get underway Saturday.

While each team has taken a different path to get here, there is little room for error.

Fifth-seeded Grandview will get another shot at top-seeded Cherry Creek as the Wolves make their first semifinal appearance in five years.

Grandview head football coach Tom Doherty, who previously served as Cherry Creek's defensive coordinator, said his focus remains on his own team's performance rather than the Bruins' reputation.

"We remind the kids and we remind ourselves as coaches, it's really about the Grandview Wolves," Doherty said. "I mean, we can't concern ourselves with their players."

Doherty credits his team's toughness and physicality for its success this season.

"You don't get teams like this all the time," Doherty said. "It's really rewarding when you're with a special group like this."

Meanwhile, third-seeded Mountain Vista is making its second consecutive semifinal appearance after defeating Legend 30-13 last Friday.

Mountain Vista quarterback Marquise Reese said he is ready for another opportunity after falling short in last year's semifinals.

The Golden Eagles will face second-seeded Valor Christian on Saturday for a spot in the state championship game.

Mountain Vista head football coach Garrett Looney acknowledged the talent on Valor Christian's roster but said his team is excited for the opportunity.

Valor Christian enters the semifinals with a 10-2 record, including a narrow 16-15 loss to Cherry Creek earlier this season.

A win Saturday would send Mountain Vista to its first state championship game in program history. For Valor Christian, it would mark its first championship appearance since 2022.

Both semifinal games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday. Valor Christian will host Mountain Vista at Valor Stadium, while Cherry Creek will host Grandview at Stutler Bowl.

The winners will advance to the Class 5A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 5, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.