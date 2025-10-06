Alleged altercation between coach and player at Colorado high school football game under investigation

High school says assistant coach ejected from game following alleged incident with player

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado High School Activities Association are investigating what happened at a recent high school football game. A spokesperson for Valor Christian High School says an assistant coach from Mountain Vista High School was ejected from Friday's game after a referee said they hit a player from Valor.

Rumors have been circulating online, and it is difficult to determine what happened in video of the skirmish.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident and, as of Monday evening, there have been no arrests made.

"So that's their offense, that's our defense, the play's going, he throws and Holden intercepts it," said Mountain Vista football player Kade Ingrassia, while looking at a video taken by a spectator of Friday's game.

Mountain Vista football player Kade Ingrassia shows video taken by a spectator of Friday's game. CBS

Ingrassia remembers the moment his teammate grabbed a game-winning interception that night.

"And then he gets hit right there. And then that's when everyone crowds together. I think I'm seen running this way," Ingrassia said.

The game's livestream shows a scuffle ensuing.

"It was a pretty violent hit. So I came over and wanted to sort things out. Might have pushed and shoved a little bit, but nothing crazy,"

Ingrassia said of the moments after his teammate was tackled.

Other videos circulating online appear to show a Valor player falling down.

"There's just a bunch of our teammates running together and that's him getting shoved," Ingrassia said.

Soon after, a referee ejects a Mountain Vista coach from the game for contact with a Valor student-athlete.

"Non-player foul, a coach hitting a player. That coach has been ejected," the referee said in the game's livestream.

Ingrassia says his assistant coach didn't hit anyone.

"There were no, like, punches thrown or anything. And I was right there the whole time," Ingrassia said.

A Valor spokesperson said that the Valor player is not injured.

"Coaches are entrusted with modeling integrity, discipline, and respect -- values that are fundamental to high school athletics and to the safety of every student on the field," said Valor Christian High School Head of School Bryan Ritz. "From the video I have seen, the assistant coach's behavior is unacceptable. No coach or adult should ever put their hands on a student. Our community expects and deserves better from those entrusted with mentoring young people.

"I am grateful for the swift action of game officials, and I want our families to know that we are standing firmly and prayerfully with our player and his family as the investigation continues. Our top priority is, and will always be, the safety and well-being of our students. We trust that appropriate action will be taken once the full investigation is complete."

Ingrassia said his coach wasn't at practice Monday. He hopes he will be cleared of wrongdoing.

"Right now the team's very upset, because we love our coaches. ... Ot's a serious situation that they're exaggerating on that could really inflict pain on someone's life that never happened," Ingrassia said. "We're going to win it all this year, hopefully, God willing, coaches come back and players get healthy."

Douglas County School District would not comment or confirm whether the coach is on leave.

Colorado High School Activities Association says they were immediately made aware of the situation and are working with both schools and their administrations.