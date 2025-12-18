Watch CBS News
Colorado health officials remind residents about food, medication safety due to ongoing power outages

By
Ashley Portillo
Ashley Portillo
Reporter
Your Reporter Ashley Portillo specializes in coverage of Arapahoe County. Share you story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Ashley Portillo

/ CBS Colorado

Due to Xcel Energy's planned power shutoffs in response to the strong windstorms, Jefferson County public health officials are warning residents about refrigerated food and medications no longer being safe to consume or use.

Officials are encouraging residents to check items in their refrigerators or freezers and throw out anything that has not been refrigerated for longer than four hours. 

Residents should not taste food to determine if it's safe and should check and inspect every item carefully. It's also encouraged to set refrigerators and freezers to the coldest setting.

Refrigerated medications should be thrown out after a day without power and replaced as soon as possible. Lifesaving medications should also be replaced but may be used temporarily.

More information on food safety is available at the Jefferson County website

