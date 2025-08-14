Colorado health officials confirm another case of measles, bringing total in state to 17

Colorado health officials confirm another case of measles in child under 5 years old

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed another case of measles, bringing the total number of measles cases in the state so far this year to 17. The CDPHE and the Adams County Health Department have confirmed the case of measles in a child under 5 years from Adams County.

According to health officials, the child had not received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and traveled with their family to Chihuahua, Mexico, where there is an ongoing measles outbreak. The child remains hospitalized.

The CDPHE said that anyone at the Children's Hospital Colorado Emergency Department, located at 13123 E. 16th Avenue in Aurora from 6:36 p.m. to 10:16 p.m. on Aug. 12, may have been exposed to the measles. Health officials urge anyone who was there to watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. That means symptoms may develop through Sept. 2. If symptoms develop, they are urged to call their health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them about the measles exposure because it helps prevent further spread.

Additional Information from CDPHE:

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Measles is a highly contagious, but preventable disease. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.