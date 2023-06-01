Watch CBS News
Local News

Hanging Lake set to reopen after rangers shut down trail

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Great news for hikers! One of Colorado's most famous and popular hiking trails is set to reopen. 

The massive spring runoff made it unsafe to hike. So, the National Forest rangers were forced to shut it down for a few weeks to keep people safe from the runoff. 

Hanging Lake is set to reopen Friday as crews have been working relentlessly to repair the trail and ensure it's safe for hikers. 

Rangers are advising hikers to be alert for falling rocks and debris along the trail. Hikers are also alerted to stay out of the water. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 2:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.