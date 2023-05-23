Watch CBS News
Local News

Hanging Lake Trail temporarily closed due to high run-off

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Hanging Lake Trail reopened after mudslide washes out road to parking lot
Hanging Lake Trail reopened after mudslide washes out road to parking lot 02:07

Hanging Lake Trail has been closed temporarily because of the large amount of spring run-off flowing down the trail in several locations. The Forest Service closed the trail on Sunday and hopes to reopen it by June 3. 

Those reservations through June 2 have been canceled and refunded. 

hl-trail-above-bridge-6-forest-engineer-dan-woolley-usfs-photo-copy.jpg
Forest Service

"The amount of water coming down the trail in many spots is really impressive," said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis in a statement.  "There is currently no good way around the water, so we have closed the trail until the run-off lessens or our trail crew can mitigate it. We're evaluating the situation daily." 

It was just last week when the White River National Forest announced plans to make improvements to the Hanging Lake Trail during high water and debris flows. The improvements include plans to re-engineer six of the trail's seven bridges and relocate two bridges to crossing locations that provide better stream clearance. That work is scheduled to begin this fall. 

hanging-lake-water-on-trail-above-bridge-2-5-22-23-usfs-photo-copy.jpg
Forest Service

The trail and those bridges suffered significant damage following the 2021 debris flows in Glenwood Canyon after the Grizzly Creek Fire the year before. 

A temporary trail opened in 2022 but more extensive repairs are needed for long-term stability, according to the Forest Service.

HANGING-LAKE-TOUR-6PKG.transfer_frame_1928.jpeg
CBS

The Hanging Lake Trail leads to a picturesque aquamarine lake. 

The latest information will be posted at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver. Reservations are required to hike Hanging Lake and are available at www.visitglenwood.com.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 10:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.