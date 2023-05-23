Hanging Lake Trail temporarily closed due to high run-off

Hanging Lake Trail has been closed temporarily because of the large amount of spring run-off flowing down the trail in several locations. The Forest Service closed the trail on Sunday and hopes to reopen it by June 3.

Those reservations through June 2 have been canceled and refunded.

Forest Service

"The amount of water coming down the trail in many spots is really impressive," said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis in a statement. "There is currently no good way around the water, so we have closed the trail until the run-off lessens or our trail crew can mitigate it. We're evaluating the situation daily."

It was just last week when the White River National Forest announced plans to make improvements to the Hanging Lake Trail during high water and debris flows. The improvements include plans to re-engineer six of the trail's seven bridges and relocate two bridges to crossing locations that provide better stream clearance. That work is scheduled to begin this fall.

Forest Service

The trail and those bridges suffered significant damage following the 2021 debris flows in Glenwood Canyon after the Grizzly Creek Fire the year before.

A temporary trail opened in 2022 but more extensive repairs are needed for long-term stability, according to the Forest Service.

CBS

The Hanging Lake Trail leads to a picturesque aquamarine lake.

The latest information will be posted at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver. Reservations are required to hike Hanging Lake and are available at www.visitglenwood.com.