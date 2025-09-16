Colorado Green Business Network celebrates those working to make operations more efficient

In Colorado, there's a big push to "go green" from state leaders, like Gov. Jared Polis, who signed an executive order this year promoting sustainability. Additionally, there is a trend in our communities and businesses that are working hard to reduce waste.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is celebrating businesses that are making an effort to achieve true operational sustainability as part of its Colorado Green Business Network.

Rayna Oliker, Colorado Green Business Network Manager, stopped by the CBS News Colorado studio to talk about the program with First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White.

CDPHE

"The Colorado Green Business Network is a free statewide program that exists to help businesses and organizations find ways to make their operations more efficient. So, we provide one-on-one coaching and support, resources for businesses, and networking. With the projects implemented this year, we have an estimated $24 million in savings. And it reflects massive savings in energy, water, and fuel use."

Oliker says businesses of all sizes are welcome to join.

"We work with anyone from small home offices and one-person consulting firms to large manufacturing firms. We work with breweries. One big award-winner is Treehouse Learning, for instance. They're an early education center, and they did a really good job working with their students to organize composting, and they have some community gardens on site. They've also done lighting replacements, HVAC replacements."

CDPHE is hosting a free event to honor green businesses later this month.

"It's just really a moment for us to pause and celebrate together. We'll hear about some of the projects over the last year and give out some awards. If you think you could benefit from our service, we would love to have you there," Oliker said.

The Colorado Green Business Network Recognition Event is at the Denver Zoo on Sept. 26, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The organization is taking applications for recognition online.