New Northern Colorado animal adoption center finds 140 forever homes in first month

The NoCo Humane Society is celebrating a successful launch of their new Greeley Adoption Campus just one month after opening. The facility, located in western Greeley in Northern Colorado, is focused on pairing pets with their forever families.

NoCo Humane purchased the property recently, which is located off of U.S. Highway 34. The property was formerly a doggie day care.

NoCo Humane, which two years ago grew in size to serve both Larimer and Weld counties, created the facility in hopes of making an environment that would increase the odds of adoptions.



The new facility is largely quiet, with the sound of soft music or nature playing in otherwise quiet kennels.

"The more calm and stress-free environment we can make it for the animals, studies show that helps make them more adoptable," said Scott Wendelberger, marketing and communications manager for NoCo Humane. "So, when a potential adopter is coming to meet them, if their stress levels are lower and they are at a calmer state, that will allow them to be more approachable and that moment to be more successful overall."

So far that approach has proven successful for the organization in its first month of operation.

"We are pretty excited. We have already had just short of 140 adoptions which is a pretty high rate," Wendelberger said.

The facility can house up to 60 dogs at any given time. It can also house up to 30 cats and 10 critters.

The Greeley Adoption Campus focuses on the adoption process for the animals, while their vet care and other services are completed at their Evans or Larimer County campuses.

"We are finding that having an adoption-focused shelter is allowing the animals to get adopted quicker. With a space that is quieter and tailored to meeting your new furry best friend," Wendelberger said.

Wendelberger said the mission remains to one day build a state-of-the-art facility in Weld County that is similar to their newer and nicer campus in Larimer County.

"It is not so much a finish line as it is a checkpoint. We still envision a full-service shelter in Weld County. Modern, state of the art that can service all of Northern Colorado," Wendelberger said.