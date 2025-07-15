Colorado governor wants public input on proposed pedestrian bridge outside the Colorado State Capitol Building

Gov. Jared Polis wants Coloradans' opinions about a proposed new pedestrian bridge outside the Colorado State Capitol.

via CBS

The proposed walkway from the Capitol across Lincoln Street and into Veterans Park is expected to cost up to $18 million.

Polis launched a statewide survey about the plans at co150walkway.com.

"Now is the time where we have to figure out is this going to happen or not," Polis told CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd. "So, what do people want? Do they want to see a celebrate 150th with a 150 walkway? Do they want small projects in other parts the state? Or do they want nothing at all?"

People on social media have criticized the bridge since the Capitol Building Advisory Committee agreed in an 8-4 vote to refer the project to the legislature's Capitol Development Committee. One person on Instagram wrote, "Like putting a bumper sticker on a Ferrari."