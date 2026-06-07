Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares statewide emergency due to ongoing drought conditions

Colorado's low snowpack and prolonged drought conditions prompted Gov. Jared Polis to declare a statewide drought emergency on Thursday.

The governor has also activated Phase 3 of Colorado's Drought Response Plan, which allows the state to take additional emergency response actions, including potential emergency funding for unmet response needs. Those requests must be tied to specific needs and response actions and are evaluated through the state's Drought Task Force. It also opens the door for a potential request for a federal disaster declaration and encourages reduced outdoor water usage at state facilities.

A Miller Lite beer can lays beside thousands of dead fish atop the dried lakebed of Two Buttes Reservoir in Two Buttes, Colorado on May 10, 2026. Two Buttes Reservoir, spanning 700 acres and usually 25 feet deep, has dried out completely amid the historic drought. Mark Makela / Getty Images

On June 4, Polis announced the declaration, stating, "Today I am issuing a statewide drought emergency to support Coloradans, our economy, farmers and ranchers, and outdoor enthusiasts in the face of one of the most severe droughts in Colorado's recorded history. With every county in the state experiencing drought conditions, activating Phase 3 of our Drought Response Plan allows us to better coordinate agencies, prepare for worsening conditions, and support Colorado communities, agriculture, water users, and our environment. State agencies will do their part to reduce water usage at state facilities, and I strongly encourage every Coloradan to use water wisely."

All 64 counties in Colorado are experiencing abnormally dry conditions or worse. More than 3/4 of the state is experiencing drought conditions ranging from moderate to exceptional.

This is worsened by record temperatures and a record-low snowpack this winter season. Officials say runoff across Colorado's river basins is expected to be only 21% to 37% of the median. The Bureau of Reclamation says that long-term drought has reduced Colorado River system storage to about 36% of its capacity.

Dust blows off exposed flat lands where the Blue Mesa Reservoir has lost water on May 21, 2026, Blue Mesa Reservoir, Colorado. Warmer temperatures, decreased snow melt, and increased demand for water have dramatically reduced the water levels of the reservoir. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, "Our team tracked a historically low and highly variable snowpack across Colorado this season, with bare ground and warm, dry conditions showing up in many mountain areas. By April 1, the date historically used for long-term snowpack comparisons, statewide snow water equivalent (SWE) was sitting at just 20-40% of the median."

Many areas are already under drought restrictions, and officials canceled this year's 4th of July fireworks display at Steamboat Lake State Park due to wildfire concerns.

Polis says the state task force will meet regularly to monitor drought conditions, coordinate interagency responses, and ensure resources and support are available to all communities in need.