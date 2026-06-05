Colorado 4th of July fireworks display at Steamboat Lake State Park canceled

A fireworks display that takes place at a Colorado state park every 4th of July won't happen this year.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Routt County say they are cancelling the Independence Day display at Steamboat Lake State Park because of drought conditions and because of staffing challenges.

The fireworks are normally launched from an island located in the middle of the reservoir.

North Routt Fire Protection District Chief Matt Mathisen said the decision was made to "prioritize safety."

"Canceling the Fourth of July fireworks display at Steamboat Lake State Park is a necessary step to prevent potential fire risks and to keep our community safe," Mathisen said. "Our goal is not only to reduce the risk of wildfires but also to ensure that fire and EMS resources are available in areas where we can provide a quick response time for the safety of both our community and visitors."

CPW Deputy Regional Manager Jacob Brey called the drought conditions "extreme." He said some recent rain and snow hasn't been enough to douse major concerns about fire danger and low snowpack after a winter with historically low snowfall totals. He said he hopes there will be more favorable conditions next year and the event can go on in 2027.