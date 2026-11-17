On Tuesday, Gov. Polis carried on the tradition of pardoning turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. The governor saved four birds from the Thanksgiving dinner plate.

CBS

Polis and other officials also gave thanks to Colorado's hardworking farmers and ranchers who have faced many challenges in the midst of the state's driest year. The record low snowpack and high temperatures scorched land and starved creeks and reservoirs this summer, leaving many to face difficult decisions.

Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg said Colorado's ranchers and farmers make up a core part of the state's economy.

"Colorado is an agricultural state. We have ag in all 64 counties, 38,000 farmers and ranchers across the state growing and raising everything you can imagine," said Greenberg. "As the governor said, if you are looking to put food on your plate, you can find it grown here in Colorado."

CBS

As for the four turkeys, they will live a long, healthy life at an animal sanctuary.