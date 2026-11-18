RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Gov. Jared Polis pets one of the four turkeys he pardoned outside the Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in Denver. Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, first gentleman Marlon Reis and Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg hosted Colorado's fourth annual turkey pardon, sparing the birds from the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado CBS

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images One of four pardoned turkeys walks outside the Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in Denver. Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, first gentleman Marlon Reis and Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg hosted Colorado's fourth annual turkey pardon, sparing four turkeys from the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado CBS

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Gov. Jared Polis

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Two of four pardoned turkeys walk near the red carpet outside the Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in Denver. Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, first gentleman Marlon Reis and Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg hosted Colorado's fourth annual turkey pardon, sparing the birds from the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado CBS

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado CBS

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado CBS

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado CBS

Turkey Pardoning in Colorado CBS