Turkeys pardoned at Colorado governor's mansion
Gov. Jared Polis pets one of the four turkeys he pardoned outside the Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in Denver. Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, first gentleman Marlon Reis and Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg hosted Colorado's fourth annual turkey pardon, sparing the birds from the Thanksgiving dinner table.
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
One of four pardoned turkeys walks outside the Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in Denver. Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, first gentleman Marlon Reis and Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg hosted Colorado's fourth annual turkey pardon, sparing four turkeys from the Thanksgiving dinner table.
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
Two of four pardoned turkeys walk near the red carpet outside the Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in Denver. Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, first gentleman Marlon Reis and Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg hosted Colorado's fourth annual turkey pardon, sparing the birds from the Thanksgiving dinner table.
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado
Turkey Pardoning in Colorado