Colorado governor signs budget cuts into law after special session

Gov. Jared Polis signed the budget cuts into law on Thursday that were agreed upon during the special session at the Colorado State Capitol. Polis called the special session to determine how the state would fill a $750 million budget gap.

Polis said before Congress passed President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill earlier this summer, Colorado had a balanced budget. He said changes mandated in the bill passed by Congress made it necessary for Colorado lawmakers to rework some of the state's budget.

Gov. Jared Polis CBS

"Unlike Congress, Colorado balances our budget. That's why, after careful consideration, the legislature came back and I am taking the actions I'm taking today," said Polis during a news conference before he signed the budget cuts into law.

The changes made include more than $102 million in suspension of funds from the general fund, including healthcare funding to supplement medical and dental services premiums, as well as cutting tax exemptions for businesses and selling tax credits.