Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado governor signs budget cuts into law after special session

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signs budget cuts into law after Special Session
Gov. Jared Polis signs budget cuts into law after Special Session 00:49

Gov. Jared Polis signed the budget cuts into law on Thursday that were agreed upon during the special session at the Colorado State Capitol. Polis called the special session to determine how the state would fill a $750 million budget gap. 

Polis said before Congress passed President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill earlier this summer, Colorado had a balanced budget. He said changes mandated in the bill passed by Congress made it necessary for Colorado lawmakers to rework some of the state's budget. 

polis-budget-cuts-12vo-transfer-frame-242.jpg
Gov. Jared Polis CBS

"Unlike Congress, Colorado balances our budget. That's why, after careful consideration, the legislature came back and I am taking the actions I'm taking today," said Polis during a news conference before he signed the budget cuts into law. 

The changes made include more than $102 million in suspension of funds from the general fund, including healthcare funding to supplement medical and dental services premiums, as well as cutting tax exemptions for businesses and selling tax credits.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue