Golden studies whether to restrict or prohibit future drive-thrus due to concerns

Golden studies to restrict or prohibit future drive-thrus due to concerns

The city of Golden is studying whether to restrict or prohibit future drive-throughs due to concerns about their impact. The discussion revolves around evaluating the effects of idling cars on air quality and the potential for larger parking lots, which would be used instead of drive-thrus, to contribute to heat islands.

"Not just for customers in cars, but also for pedestrians and cyclists," said city council member Rob Reed, emphasizing the need for accessibility to drive-thrus.

Golden currently has only a few drive-thrus, and opinions on the matter vary.

While some, like Kathy, believe the focus should be on addressing other traffic-related issues, the city is considering conducting a community survey and further studies to help decide if action should be taken.