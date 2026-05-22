Colorado Gold Star families share memories of loved ones who died while serving in the military

On Memorial Day weekend, the friends and family members of Coloradans who gave everything to keep our nation safe and secure want the community to honor their loved ones by keeping their memory alive.

People like Misi Robinson Moser, whose son served in the Marine Corps. She says her son Joshua James Robinson was a born outdoorsman.

"That's all he wanted to do is hunt and fish," said Robinson Moser.

Misi Robinson Moser

He spent his high school years at Overland High School, where his mom says he was quite the wrestler.

"He was among the top 16 in the state in his weight class," said Robinson Moser.

Joshua James Robinson graduated and started college, but then, as for many others, the terrorist attacks on 9/11 changed his life. He told his mom he felt a call to serve his country.

"He wanted to go right then and there. And I said, 'Well, I really want you to finish college.' And so, he did. But after a year of being a mechanic, he said, 'I really want to go into the Marines,'" said Robinson Moser.

Misi Robinson Moser

He became a top-rated scout sniper and served two tours in Iraq, where his mountain man skills served him well.

"They were ambushed, and they asked him, 'How did you guys track them?' Because they found a large cache of weapons, and that's the same way we track deer or elk in Colorado," said Robinson Moser.

Because of that, he was invited to help develop a man-tracking course for fellow Marines in Bridgeport, California. While stateside, he taught in sniper school and raised two young boys with his wife.

But then duty called once more. This time, he was deployed to Afghanistan. In 2011, Joshua James Robinson was killed in action.

Robinson Moser was devastated but found support in the Colorado Gold Star Mothers.

"Instead of carrying all the burden, we share with each other. And that helps a lot," said Robinson Moser.

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Still, she says this time of year is difficult for her and everyone who lost someone defending our nation. She says the one thing that helps her get through all the pain is remembering her son with the community.

"We always say their names. Joshua James Robinson. Because that keeps his memory alive," said Robinson Moser.

To learn more about Marine Sgt. Joshua James Robinson, Army Sgt. Wesley Rust, Lt. Col. Aaron Michael Frey and SPC James Edward Kinnard, US Army, visit the Veterans Memorial Day Tribute on Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. The wall is located at SW Community Church at 4001 S Wadsworth Blvd, Littleton.