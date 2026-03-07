Colorado girls and their families learn about STEM careers at Girls & Science

CBS News Colorado teamed up with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science to teach young women about careers in STEM.

Your First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney was there for the kick off the 12th year of Girls & Science.

Girls got to play meteorologists in front of the CBS Colorado green screen but there were also new installations, like one, where attendees got to extract DNA from a strawberry.

"It's kind of stringy and I never really thought strawberry DNA would look like that," one attendee said. "I like how everything is very hands-on and how you get to experiment."

Dinosaur exhibits at the museum were "eating" people and girls got to dissect stuffed animals.

"I really liked the heart dissecting and the lip scrubs," one girl said.

More important than the experiments, though, was the opportunity for attendees to meet and talk to women who work in STEM every day.

"I actually like Girls & Science because it's super cool how girls can do so many things," one attendee said.

That's the true reason for Girls & Science: the limitless possibilities for the next generation.

The next event in the series is 2nd Saturdays at CSU Spur on Saturday, March 14.

You can learn more about Girls & Science and the other upcoming events here.