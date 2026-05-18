As Colorado gas prices climb ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, drivers can still save money

As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, many people living in Colorado are planning a road trip. AAA expects that nearly 45 million Americans will be traveling for the holiday, which is a new record.

Skyler McKinley, the Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA, says 3.66 million Americans are flying to their destinations and 39.1 million Americans will be traveling by car.

McKinley added that while high costs might have an impact on lowering traveling as a whole, it won't do that for major holidays like Memorial Day or July 4.

Colorado's average price for unleaded is $4.66 per gallon right now. Because of the high prices, McKinley is encouraging Coloradans to take road trips close to home and stay local, where their dollar goes a long way.

He said first, the best way to save money is to be a good planner. Book your hotels and make your reservations now. Map out where gas stations are and how much a gallon of gas costs.

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Before hitting the road, fill up your tank along the Front Range, where gas is typically cheaper. Buyers' clubs like Costco and Sam's Club and other population centers typically have cheaper fuel.

"When you head out, be strategic in how you fill out. Know that population centers tend to have much cheaper fuel, so if you're headed to Steamboat, you probably can save money by filling up in Steamboat, compared to Oak Creek, where prices are a buck more," said McKinley.

McKinley also recommends filling up at half a tank. Not only is it better for your vehicle, but you're not forced to get whatever gas is available and more expensive.

"This ensures the long lifetime of those car parts. So, the rule of thumb is that if you can, half a tank means a lot of stops, but that's better on long road trips, just to keep you awake and alert. I would never fall below a quarter of a tank, because then you really are forced to get whatever gas is convenient rather than what gas is conveniently priced," said McKinley.

When packing your car, take out everything from the winter, like your ski racks and snowboards, or any supplies that can weigh your car down. Make sure your car is properly maintained, too.

"A well-maintained vehicle is just cheaper to drive. You're getting better fuel mileage, and you're not dealing with unexpected, costly breakdowns along the way. So, before you go on any road trip, make sure the tires are checked and everything has been inspected by a technician," said McKinley.

There are many options in Colorado that are two-tank trips from the Denver metro area, assuming a tank of gas costs around $100 and two tanks will allow you to drive about 1,000 miles.

Rocky Mountain National Park is about 75 miles each way. Pawnee National Grassland is about 75 miles away. The Great Sand Dunes National Park is about 240 miles away. Camping in the high country is also low-cost.

For upcoming trips in the fall or for the holidays, it's also recommended to book those trips sooner rather than later.