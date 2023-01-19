Watch CBS News
Colorado offers free screening during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

Colorado offers free screening during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and Colorado is offering free screening. Health experts say that staying up to date on pap smears and HPV testing is the best way to detect cervical cancer early. 

The free screening is available through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Women Wellness Connection program. The program operates at 100 clinics across the state and serves ages 21 to 64.

"Cervical Cancer primarily is caused by the Human papillomavirus or HPV. Within the United States, over 13,000 women are diagnosed with Cervical Cancer every year. Of those primarily are caused by the human papillomavirus."

The program also offers free breast cancer screenings. 

