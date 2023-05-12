"Free" COVID tests raising major concerns for Coloradans: "Something felt really scammy about it"

When Boulder County resident Bob Skutelsky, 73, and his wife, who is 69, started receiving "free" COVID tests through the mail in March and April, they quickly checked their Medicare accounts and found Medicare was being billed for the tests they never requested.

"Something felt really scammy about it," Skutelsky said. "We have never ordered these."

Consumers across the country have filed complaints with Medicare over the COVID test kits, which were never requested but sent by various labs with Medicare, then being billed and paid out.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, scammers are sending COVID-19 at-home test kits to Medicare beneficiaries and then billing Medicare for reimbursement. If you received COVID-19 test kits that you did not order, please report it.

CBS

The federal government's Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services told CBS News Colorado it had received calls from some Medicare beneficiaries who reported receiving test kits they did not order or did not intend to automatically refill. The number of complaints represents a small portion of people with Medicare that have received these tests.

The agency statement went on to say that these "free" tests would only be legitimate if patients had requested them.

Skutelsky and his wife were adamant they never requested the COVID test kits and haven't shared their Medicare identification information with anyone dispensing tests.

"Somebody has gotten ahold of my wife's Medicare number," Skutelsky said.

CBS

Skutelsky described as an "unnerving feeling." He believes a data breach probably led to his wife's Medicare information being compromised.

For each shipment of COVID tests Skutelsky received, records show the labs that sent them were reimbursed about $94 each time.

One lab was in California, while the second was in Illinois. CBS News Colorado contacted both labs, but multiple calls went to voicemail and messages were not returned.

"There are people out there trying to loot the government and that's us," Skutelsky said.

CBS

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services says it has previously investigated the issue of unsolicited test kits.

On April 20, the Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 18 defendants in nine federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various fraud schemes, involving health care services that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic including shipping unsolicited COVID-19 tests.

In connection with the enforcement action, the department seized over $16 million in cash and other fraud proceeds.

CMS separately announced on the same day that it took adverse administrative actions in the last year against 28 medical providers for their alleged involvement in COVID-19 schemes.

People with Medicare who receive COVID-19 test kits that they did not order should call 1-800-MEDICARE.