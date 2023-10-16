Colorado forecast: Warmer weather taking over

After a lovely and quiet weekend, the pleasant weather sticks around this week in Colorado.

Sunday marked the beginning of a warming trend, and temperatures continue to build into Tuesday, when we hit our peak summer-like warmth for the week.

Under brilliant sunshine, high temperatures on Monday will climb into the mid 70s, which is about 10° warmer than normal highs this time of year.

By Tuesday temperatures climb even higher, getting into the low to mid 80s.

A large ridge of high pressure situated over the region is the reason for the warmer weather.

As it migrates East by Tuesday evening, an area of Low pressure pushes in from our north. That will shift our wind direction, and bring in some slightly cooler weather.

By Wednesday things cool back down into the low 70s, and winds pick up, gusting up to 20 mph at times.