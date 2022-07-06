Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado flags flown at half-staff to honor Highland Park shooting victims

By Danielle Chavira

Flags across all public buildings in Colorado are flying at half-staff in honor of the victims of a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Flags will be lowered until sunset on July 9.

Seven people who died were identified as Katherine Goldstein; Stephen Straus; Jacquelyn Sundheim; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza; Eduardo Uvaldo; and Kevin and Irina McCarthy.

Some of the wounded are still in the hospital in critical condition, and the death toll could still rise, police officials in Highland Park said.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 3:47 PM

