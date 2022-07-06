Colorado flags flown at half-staff to honor Highland Park shooting victims
Flags across all public buildings in Colorado are flying at half-staff in honor of the victims of a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Flags will be lowered until sunset on July 9.
Seven people who died were identified as Katherine Goldstein; Stephen Straus; Jacquelyn Sundheim; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza; Eduardo Uvaldo; and Kevin and Irina McCarthy.
Some of the wounded are still in the hospital in critical condition, and the death toll could still rise, police officials in Highland Park said.
