Colorado flags flown at half-staff to honor Highland Park shooting victims

Flags across all public buildings in Colorado are flying at half-staff in honor of the victims of a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Flags will be lowered until sunset on July 9.

Seven people who died were identified as Katherine Goldstein; Stephen Straus; Jacquelyn Sundheim; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza; Eduardo Uvaldo; and Kevin and Irina McCarthy.

Some of the wounded are still in the hospital in critical condition, and the death toll could still rise, police officials in Highland Park said.