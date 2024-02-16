Colorado firefighters investigate duplex fire in Longmont as arson
Firefighters in Longmont believe a fire at a duplex earlier this week was intentionally set. Firefighters rushed to put out the fire at the multi-story duplex early Wednesday morning.
According to Longmont Public Safety officials, the fire at 1552 East Third Ave. was intentionally set. Investigators are searching for early photos or video of the fire as well as any witnesses to help solve the arson case.
Those with information that would lead to the individual or individuals responsible are asked to email jessica.carbajal@longmontcolorado.gov and reference report no.24-1399.
