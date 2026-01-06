Colorado firefighters concerned over possibility of quick spreading wildfires due to dry vegetation, strong wind

Across Colorado, strong winds and dry vegetation are causing unfavorable conditions for wildfires. This is concerning for firefighters, given how quickly a fire can ignite and spread.

Aurora Fire Rescue says when they receive a fire call, they have minutes, sometimes even seconds, to respond. Firefighters base it on location, safety and the effective tools needed to knock the fire out. The goal is to never let the fire damage property or risk people's lives.

Wildfire sparks in Boulder County on Jan. 5, 2026 Catrin Dancewicz

Aurora Fire Rescue says they upstaff on bad condition days, and that firefighters are prepared for any and all fires, regardless of size. Firefighters say 80% of vegetation fires are caused by people. Fires caused by cigarette butts are too common, along with sparks, heat and open flames caused by machinery. AFR recommends, if possible, delaying the work until conditions improve.

If there is a Red Flag Warning, always take it seriously, they warned.

"If a fire starts, it can rapidly spread," said Eric Hurst, public information officer for Aurora Fire Rescue. "It's still going to take firefighters the same amount of time to get to the fire, but the fire might already be exponentially bigger than it would be on a normal day."

The fire department suggested that those working outside who cannot delay the work have a fire extinguisher nearby. They also recommend having someone supervise the work, just in case. Firefighters say if you see smoke or flames, always call 911.

They asserted that everyone should always have an evacuation plan and keep all important documents close at hand. Families should make sure every member knows how to escape a fire and have a plan for those who may have mobility issues.

Signing up for wireless emergency alerts. If you are not home, your app will alert you of fire in the area.