Colorado firefighters say bear broke into home and started fire

Firefighters in Crested Butte said that a house fire was started by a bear after the animal got inside the private residence. The Crested Butte Fire Protection District posted on its Facebook page that crews responded to a residential structure fire in the Mt. Crested Butte neighborhood.

CBS

The department said that law enforcement "safely addressed the bear" and that the fire was contained to the kitchen. No injuries were reported.

CBFPD posted this advice to help prevent wildlife encounters as bears become more active due to drought conditions:

Locking doors and windows when you are away or asleep

Securing food, pet food, and trash

Cleaning up outdoor grills and food residue

Never approaching or attempting to remove a bear yourself

Firefighters said those simple precautions can help protect your home, family and wildlife. Anyone who encounters a bear inside or near their home is urged to move to a safe location and contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has received more than 6,000 reports of bear sightings so far this year, which is roughly double the same period last year. Wildlife officials say recent drought conditions have reduced natural food sources in parts of Colorado, pushing bears out of the mountains and into communities in search of food.

On Tuesday, a small bear was spotted near Eddy Hall in the morning as Colorado State University students moved into their new homes on the campus in Fort Collins.

A small bear was spotted on CSU's campus and then safely removed Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. It's mother and another cub were said to be in the area around the same time, but not on the campus. via CBS

A few hours after the original sighting, the bear was tranquilized so it could be relocated.

CPW has posted a Living with Bears section on its website to help educate Colorado residents about bears, their habits and how to keep both wildlife and people safe as they cohabitate.