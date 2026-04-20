Colorado firefighter rushed to hospital as flames engulf home

One firefighter was rushed to the hospital as flames engulfed a home in Arapahoe County, Colorado, on Monday morning. South Metro Fire crews rushed to the fire burning at 19787 E. Radcliff Place, which had developed into a second alarm at 9:23 a.m.

According to investigators, crews rushed to the home near Quincy Reservoir, where they found flames coming from a single-family structure.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a burning home at 19787 E. Radcliff Pl. South Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro Fire Rescue received assistance from Aurora Fire and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. One firefighter from Aurora Fire was taken to the hospital for further evaluation for minor injuries.

What caused the fire is being investigated.