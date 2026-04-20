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Colorado firefighter rushed to hospital as flames engulf home

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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One firefighter was rushed to the hospital as flames engulfed a home in Arapahoe County, Colorado, on Monday morning. South Metro Fire crews rushed to the fire burning at 19787 E. Radcliff Place, which had developed into a second alarm at 9:23 a.m.

According to investigators, crews rushed to the home near Quincy Reservoir, where they found flames coming from a single-family structure. 

radcliff-fire-from-arapahoe-so.jpg
  South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a burning home at 19787 E. Radcliff Pl. South Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro Fire Rescue received assistance from Aurora Fire and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. One firefighter from Aurora Fire was taken to the hospital for further evaluation for minor injuries. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

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