Colorado firefighers quickly extinguish car fire that spread to nearby grass in Golden

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
An early morning car fire in Golden that spread to nearby grass was quickly extinguished by firefighters early Wednesday morning. According to Golden Fire Rescue, firefighters rushed to a vehicle fire in the area of Highway 93 and I-70 early Wednesday morning that had spread to nearby vegetation. 

golden-car-vegitation-fire-1-golden-fire-rescue-local-5080-copy.jpg
Golden firefighters rushed to a vehicle fire in the area of Hwy 93 and I-70 early Wednesday morning that had spread to nearby vegetation.  Golden Fire Rescue

Crews were able to quickly extinguish that fire and no injuries were reported. What caused the car fire is being investigated.  

There is concern about fires across Colorado as the state continues to experience unseasonably warm and dry conditions and a lack of snow. 

