Colorado figure skating duo to represent U.S. in 2026 Winter Olympics

A figure skating duo based in Colorado Springs has been selected to represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy next month.

Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea are among 16 athletes representing the U.S. in figure skating, the team announced on Sunday. The team was selected after the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis.

O'Shea had previously skated at a qualifying event on a broken foot, in which he secured the U.S. a historic, additional Olympic spot. Experts said it's an opportunity the team hasn't had in decades.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," O'Shea said in a statement.

Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea perform during a Making the Team event of the 2026 United States Figure Skating Championships at Enterprise Center on Jan. 11, 2026, in St Louis, Missouri. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Kam, 21, was born on Yokota Air Base in Japan, and O'Shea, 34, was born in Pontiac, Michigan, but both call Colorado Springs home now.

The two teamed up in 2022. Both began skating at 4 years old. Kam previously skated with Ian Meyh, and O'Shea previously skated with Chelsea Liu, as well as Tarah Kayne, with whom he was the 2016 U.S. champion and 2018 Four Continents champion.

In Friday's championship competition, the pair skated to a medley of songs, including "Sweet Dreams," "Eleanor Rigby," and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."

Despite their achievements, O'Shea was questionable for his return to skating in time for the Olympics due to an injury he sustained during training last year. He has since undergone surgery and recovered.

"We want to go out there and skate the way we know we can, but at the same time experience skating across those Olympic rings, looking at the crowd at the Olympics, experiencing having our families with us having achieved the dream of our 4-year-old selves," he said.

Kam also experienced what she described as "one of the worst concussions of my career," but said, "we found our groove and skated some of our best performances yet."

Grateful beyond words for our family, coaches, and friends," she continued. "Upwards and onwards. Remember: you can't serve and eat without chopping and cooking."