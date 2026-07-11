Colorado festival vendors, attendees take measures to avoid heat stress

Denver experienced temperatures well into the nineties Saturday. Still, many chose to spend their day outdoors.

Like those who spent their day at the Black Arts Festival being held in City Park, people were doing everything they could to stay cool, and Action Medical Film and Event Medics was there to help them. They are a group of medical professionals providing support for the event.

"We have numerous cooling stations that we have put out," said owner Jennie Hawkins.

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She said your best course of action on a hot day like Saturday is to take care of yourself.

"Make sure that you are drinking plenty of fluids and eating and trying to stay cool. Staying out of that heat is going to be huge," said Hawkins.

But arguably the hottest spot at the festival was right above the fryer where Sadie Marshall was frying chicken and french fries.

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"We're not worried about heat. We're worried about getting the orders out," said Marshall.

Sadie's Chicken is a newer business, and this was their first festival, so nothing was going to stop Sadie from sharing her grandma's recipe with the world.

"I've gotten nothing but compliments. I was out here yesterday, and I sold out," said Marshall.

Sadie said they are aware of how dangerous heat can be, so she and her helpers took precautions to stay safe.

"We got a lot of water over there," said Marshall.

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Which is what the paramedics at action medics like to hear because on days like this anyone can fall victim to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. So it's best to keep an eye on your friends and loved ones.

"If somebody is not acting the way that they normally do, please, you know, get them the medical attention they need," said Hawkins.