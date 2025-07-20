Colorado felons caught after trying to elude police through car wash

Four people failed to make a clean getaway last week despite driving through a car wash while being pursued by police.

Officers from the Aurora Police Department arrested the four on Wednesday after the two- to three-minute chase, the department stated in a social media post.

The group was in a stolen pickup truck that matched the description of a vehicle used in a recent burglary, APD stated. The truck was spotted near East Hampden Avenue and South Poplar Street. Several officers coordinated a plan to pull the truck over in a traffic stop, according to the department. But the vehicle "took off."

A reportedly stolen truck is shown in this still image taken from video provided by police. The truck was discovered driving on East Hampden Avenue on July 16. Officers engaged in a short pursuit of the truck and its occupants. All four were caught. Aurora Police Department

At one point, the truck was driven through a running car wash in an attempt to shake the pursuing officers.

The car wash appears to be part of the Shell Station at 7285 East Hampden Avenue.

In this image from bodycam video, an Aurora Police Department officer drives through a working car wash while chasing a truck July 16 in south Denver. Aurora Police Department

Shortly after exiting the car wash, the four people inside the truck jumped from it and tried to run from officers. All four were caught with the help of other officers from the Denver and Cherry Hills police departments, APD stated.

Aurora Police Department/X

The four - 41-year-old Guillermo Miguel Frias, 42-year-old Michael Sophia Dominguez-Alvarez, 54-year-old Richard Dion Odell, and 61-year-old Kathy Fenay Woolfolk - were taken into custody. APD stated the members of the group have prior arrests with Aurora PD for robbery, assault, kidnapping, sex offenses, drugs, prostitution, and car theft. Whether they are involved with the burglary is being investigated, but additional charges pertaining to the pursuit are expected.