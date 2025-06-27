Colorado fans feel inspired, excitement over women's soccer during USWNT game

In the past few years, women's sports have gained popularity. Now, the world's oldest sport is taking Colorado by storm.

A new Nielsen Sports report shows that women's soccer is set to reach 800 million fans by 2030, which would make it the fifth largest sport in the world.

Excitement erupted from inside Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, as fans witnessed the best of the best in women's soccer take the pitch. CBS

In Denver, the National Women's Soccer League is set to begin playing in the 2026 season. On Thursday night, there was a glimpse of what that could look like as excitement erupted at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, as fans witnessed the best of the best in women's soccer take the pitch.

"I think it's really cool because whenever I watch these girls play, I'm like, 'Oh, they're going to win'," said Lucy Brower, a young fan and soccer player.

While the U.S. Women's National Soccer team dominated 4-0 in Thursday night's international friendly against Ireland, it was more than just a game for glory for fans in attendance.

"The passion that the women have, the creativity, the non-robotic movements that the men don't have," said soccer fan Hutch Brower. "I like to watch that."

For young soccer players, watching the women's team excel on the pitch gives them inspiration.

Young soccer fans took to the pitch at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. CBS

"It kind of motivates me to want to be better so I can someday be like them," said Fan Maci Falk.

"To not only inspire young generations, but to also remind all of us who are more adult and aged, that we can all be women who support women, that we can all be people who support women," said Erika.

A visible fervor for women's soccer in the metro, the Denver NWSL President Jen Millet says, will soon translate into a permanent club presence in Colorado.

"This is really where it started, where there was a group of fans, women's soccer fans in Colorado, that campaigned the NWSL to get a club here, and they succeeded," said Millet.

Millet says it was important to show up at Thursday's match to highlight that success and lend an ear to what fans want to see as the city inches closer to picking players for the new team and building up a new stadium for fans to come and watch next year.

"We talk a lot about women's sports being important for girls, but it is equally important for boys to see female athletes on the pitch competing at the highest level," said Millet.

While every spectator had a different player, they were excited to see that it is the love for the game that continues to bond this soccer fan base.

Young soccer fans got to meet a professional player with the U.S. Women's National Soccer team at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. CBS

"I think it's really cool to see how much these women have bonded over the years, and how far women's sports has come," said Brower.

As for next year's NWSL team in Denver, Millet says they plan to unveil a team name and logo in the coming months.