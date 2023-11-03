Family and friends mourn Castle View High School student who was hit by train in Sedalia

Family and friends of a Castle View High School student are in mourning over the death of 16-year-old Joey Catalioto, who was hit by a train and killed Thursday in Sedalia.

The sophomore student was walking along the tracks on the east side of Sedalia by Highway 85 when he was hit by a northbound train.

Family described him as an affectionate teenager who was interested in cars and sound systems.

Catalioto Family

"This is a tragic loss and our hearts go out to Joey's family and friends. The Castle View High School and Douglas County School District communities are saddened by this loss. Please keep Joey's family in your thoughts," wrote Castle View High School principal Jeena Templeton.

The note home to families offered help for other students who might be struggling with the loss.

"Our school staff is always available to support students as needed. Please let me know if you need additional resources or support," wrote Templeton.

Investigators are still working on establishing what happened.

The area of tracks is elevated, with steep embankments on either side. It is unclear so far, whether the teenager was able to hear or see the train coming.