Colorado families save money ahead of holidays at consignment shops

As many families are facing higher prices during the Halloween and holiday seasons, many are also turning toward thrifting and buying used items to save a few extra dollars. To help Colorado families, a local pop-up consignment event happened in Denver over the weekend – with several more happening in the weeks ahead.

CBS

Just Between Friends is the country's largest children's and maternity consignment sales event, with 11 Colorado cities having sales happening twice a year in the fall and spring.

Deborah Freeman is the local mom of three who organized the pop-up. She's also the owner of Just Between Friends and the owner of Just Between Friends Douglas County and Denver. Freeman said the goal is to help families save money and make money.

"We can no longer parent the way that we used to. We need to take care of our pocketbooks. We need to take care of our community, and we need to take care of our environment," said Freeman.

Families can sign up and sell items they have that they no longer use or don't fit their children anymore – like clothes, costumes, toys, baby gear, maternity clothes, and books, while other families can shop and save up to 90% off.

Freeman said with the prices of baby items and toys rising this year, this consignment pop-up is a good opportunity to save some dollars.

People shop at a Just Between Friends event. CBS

"We need to take care of our pocketbooks. We need to take care of our community, and we need to take care of our environment. This event does all of that," said Freeman. "We let families sell the things that their kids are no longer using, and other families can come in and buy what they need at 50% to 90% off retail. It's a win-win."

According to the National Retail Federation, families are spending an average of $115 per person on Halloween this year, which is a record high. Freeman added that many families are also looking to save money on Halloween costumes.

"The timing of this event is perfect, right before Halloween and the holidays. The tariffs do not matter to us. We have the toys. This is a great place to get your Halloween costumes. The kids are only going to wear them once, maybe twice. Instead of paying $50, you can get them as low as $5," said Freeman.

Freeman said the event can also be a great side hustle for families, who can make up to $550 by selling items.

"The families that sell with us at any of these events range from 200 all the way up to 700 families sell at these events, and it's just a great opportunity for moms to help other moms," said Freeman.

CBS

Aurora, Broomfield, and Brighton, among other cities, have sales in the upcoming weeks.