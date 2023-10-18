Expectations high for Colorado Buffaloes men's and women's basketball teams this year

With the college basketball season now in full swing, the expectations are high for the Colorado Buffaloes men's and women's college basketball teams this season.

CU men's were picked to finish fifth in the PAC-12 after missing out on the tournament last year, ending the season at 21-12 and went 12-8 in the conference.

Head coach Tad Boyle believes that the team's ceiling is high with the addition of 5-star freshmen forward Cody Williams and the return of senior forward Tristan de Silva.

"We want to compete for a PAC-12 championship. Look, we won one in our first year in the league, this is our last year in the league... I mean it's only fitting we go out with one, but we gotta go make that happen. It's not going to be given to us," said Boyle. "That's my expectation, to compete for a championship, and get into the NCAA tournament, advance and have some fun."

For CU women's basketball, who are fresh off of a Sweet 16 appearance, and returning four of five starters this year, enters the season ranked for the first time since 2013.

With the return of all-conference players, Jaylyn Sherrod and Quay Miller, the team is ready to make a statement from the jump. The team is set to take on defending champs, the LSU Tigers.

"When they asked us, you know... I don't think there were a lot of people raising their hands to play the national champion who returned everybody and added the best transfer class in the country. There weren't a lot of takers, but we love a challenge," said head coach JR Payne.

CU men's basketball team will tip-off against Metro State to open the season Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. MST, while the women's team is set to play LSU on Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. MST.