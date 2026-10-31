Colorado authorities investigating erratic driver, crash that temporarily closed I-70

The Colorado Department of Transportation said eastbound I-70 was temporarily closed near Idaho Springs on Saturday evening due to a crash.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office says the closure was due to an erratic driver, and the interstate was closed at mile marker 243, east of the Veterans Memorial Tunnel by Idaho Springs. CDOT warned drivers in the area to expect delays due to a crash.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

Traffic began moving through the area again just before 5:50 p.m., but as of 6:55 p.m., the right lane remains closed.

The sheriff's office has not yet released how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured. However, video footage at the scene showed ambulances responding near where the vehicle stopped.

They said the Idaho Springs Police Department is leading the investigation.