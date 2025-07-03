Colorado drunk driver receives life sentence after killing Air Force serviceman father of four at gas station

In a Douglas County courtroom, loved ones of Lt. Col. Matthew Anderson delivered heartbreaking impact statements, asking the judge to deliver a harsh sentence for the man who killed their husband and father.

The U.S. Air Force colonel and father of four was killed by a drunk driver in 2024 while their family was stopped at a gas station.

Lt. Col. Mike Anderson Anderson family

In April, the jury found Paul Stephenson guilty of first-degree murder and driving under the influence, among other charges. On Thursday, a judge sentenced Stephenson to life in prison, plus 92 years.

In court, Anderson's wife said she and her four children were traumatized by the violent and preventable death of their father. She spoke about how she will never get to grow old with Matt, how he won't be there for his children's weddings and graduations, and how her youngest won't have any memories of him.

Other family members said Anderson was a family man, an Air Force pilot and former Division I athlete who will be deeply missed.

"He was our baby brother, but so much more," said Jill Anderson, the military veteran's sister.

Jill described her brother as a perfect child and someone everyone looked up to.

"Justice, that's all we have. That's all we have to give us some kind of closure," Jill said.

For the first time, images released by the district attorney's office showed the family the day Matt Anderson was killed -- Aug. 4, 2024.

The family of six had enjoyed a day at the Douglas County Fair before stopping at at 7-Eleven.

While Matt gassed the car up and his wife went inside to get popsicles, prosecutors say Paul Stephenson veered across four lanes of traffic.

Video from 7-Eleven shows the horrifying moment his truck crashes into the Anderson family car, Matt's wife witnessing the crash from outside their family's vehicle.

The couple's children were injured, and Matt Anderson was killed.

"When Matt was murdered by that guy, his four kids, they made it through it," said Wayne Anderson, Matt's father, who called their survival miraculous.

Tyler Yowell, a Castle Rock Police Department investigator, got choked up when speaking about the case in court, recalling one of the children saying, "My daddy died. He can't play with me anymore."

Prosecutors also showed the court body camera footage from officers on scene, depicting the chaos and pain of the family in the aftermath of the crash.

"You need to pray for your soul, Paul," said Wayne Anderson, addressing the driver directly in court.

At the time of the crash, Stephenson's blood alcohol content was 2.5 times the legal limit. He has a criminal history of domestic violence and prior DUIs.

Prosecutors say he drank a pint of Fireball whiskey and two Bud Lights, and was on his way to the liquor store when he struck the family car. They say he took no accountability and was more worried about damage to his truck when questioned by officers.

In court, Stephenson said it wasn't a fair trial and, "I'm sorry we're all here."

The judge said she was "baffled" by his lack of empathy and accountability before she handed down a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 92 years.

Matt's family hopes his loss -- and Stephenson's sentence -- will deter people from drinking and driving.

"It's a real relief to hear the judge, how she was affected by this whole thing," Mike's father said. "I just feel better that today is kind of done and can get on with it. It won't be easy for any of us. There's a lot of us involved."