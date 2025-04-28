Colorado jury convicts man in DUI crash that killed Air Force pilot and father of four

The family of an Air Force lieutenant colonel killed by a drunk driver last year in Colorado received some closure Monday when a jury found Paul Stephenson guilty of murder, driving under the influence and other charges.

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Kyle Anderson was an athlete, a pilot and a serviceman.

Matthew Kyle Anderson Anderson Family

"Matt did a whole lot," said Matthew's father, Wayne Anderson. "He was a Division I football player. ... He was in the military, very well known in the special operations community in the Air Force. He was a pilot."

But most importantly, the 38 year old was a family man.

"Matt loved his kids, his four kids. He was very well known in our family as Uncle Matt. He would be the guy throwing the kids up in the air and in the pool," Wayne Anderson said, while fighting back tears.

Matt spent his last day alive doing what he loved: spending time with his family.

On Aug. 4, 2024, the young family spent their Sunday morning at the Douglas County Fair. Before driving home to Centennial, they stopped for gas at the 7-Eleven on East Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock. While Matt's wife went inside the 7-Eleven, Matt's four children, aged between 2 and 12 years old, waited in the car. As Matt gassed up, a truck crashed into their minivan.

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Paul Stephenson drank a bottle of Fireball and two beers before crashing his car into the family's parked car.

Paul Stephenson Douglas County

The crash killed Matt and injured all four of his children.

Stephenson's defense attorney called the crash a "tragic" accident and said there was no malicious intent.

On Monday, a jury found Stephenson guilty of 12 charges, including murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, multiple counts of child abuse and DUI.

"I was very satisfied with the guilty verdicts," Wayne Anderson said.

Stephenson was found not guilty on two other attempted murder charges for a couple in another vehicle who he missed striking by inches.

"This guy just got lucky in not hitting both cars and that was the basis for us prosecuting that. The jury deliberated and came up with a different conclusion. I think they're victims," said George Brauchler, district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District.

Brauchler said the convictions send a message about drinking and driving.

"You drink, you get behind the wheel and you kill someone in this jurisdiction, we're going to try to take away your freedom," Brauchler said. "This was extreme indifference to the value of human life, and it's going to cost this guy every free moment of his."

For the family, justice is a small step towards healing.

"We expected this verdict but it's just a real relief to hear it," Wayne Anderson said.

Stephenson will be sentenced on July 3.

Matt's wife, Allie, shared a statement thanking the community and first responders for their support, and asking for privacy as she and her children try to move on.