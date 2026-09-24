Colorado drought remains widespread as fall gets underway

Colorado's drought remains widespread as fall gets underway, with much of the state experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions.

CBS

Recent rainfall has provided some localized improvement, but the moisture has not been widespread or consistent enough to erase Colorado's larger precipitation deficits.

CBS

The latest Drought Monitor shows improvement in parts of Cheyenne, Crowley and Lincoln counties following recent rainfall. Portions of northwestern and southwestern Colorado have also seen drought conditions improve thanks to the much-needed moisture.

But the benefits have been uneven. Broomfield and portions of Boulder, Adams and Weld counties are seeing worsening drought conditions, with some areas now in exceptional drought — the highest category.

CBS

While recent storms have helped in some areas, it will take several rounds of widespread, beneficial precipitation to make a significant dent in the state's deeper drought conditions.

CBS

There is some good news as we head deeper into fall. The latest outlook points to the potential for above-normal precipitation during October, November, and December, which could provide more opportunities for drought improvement. For Colorado, however, where the precipitation falls and how much we receive will be critical.