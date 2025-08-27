Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado drivers expected to take advantage of lower gas prices before Labor Day weekend

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado drivers expected to take advantage of lower gas prices before Labor Day weekend
Colorado drivers expected to take advantage of lower gas prices before Labor Day weekend 02:05

Millions of Americans are expected to drive to a destination for Labor Day weekend, and this includes Colorado drivers heading to the mountains. 

According to AAA, gas is already cheaper now than it was around Labor Day 2024. The current average in Colorado is $3.18. The average in 2024 was $3.34. 

AAA is reminding drivers to never wait until the last minute or your car is close to empty to get gas. AAA says last year, they responded to 338 million drivers around Labor Day weekend. Most of their calls came from stranded drivers who ran out of gas. 

Woman filling car with leaded fuel.
Woman filling car with leaded fuel in garage Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

AAA recommends filling up your tank when you hit half. Anything less than that will put wear and tear on your vehicle, especially your engine. This can lead to very costly repairs.

"Generally speaking, you are going to get the best deals on service stations that are tucked into a neighborhood," said Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA. "If you have a service station that is by your house and is not next to a major highway, it will be priced appropriately. Remember, gas is a very low margin game."

AAA says it is important to remember to check your tires and batteries before any big road trip. You don't want to cause more traffic by breaking down in the middle of the highway. 

As you hit the road, don't forget the express lane basics. Cross the line, pay the fine. Pay attention to roadway signage warning of upcoming entrances and exits. 

Brian Sherrod

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue