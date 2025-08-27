Colorado drivers expected to take advantage of lower gas prices before Labor Day weekend

Millions of Americans are expected to drive to a destination for Labor Day weekend, and this includes Colorado drivers heading to the mountains.

According to AAA, gas is already cheaper now than it was around Labor Day 2024. The current average in Colorado is $3.18. The average in 2024 was $3.34.

AAA is reminding drivers to never wait until the last minute or your car is close to empty to get gas. AAA says last year, they responded to 338 million drivers around Labor Day weekend. Most of their calls came from stranded drivers who ran out of gas.

AAA recommends filling up your tank when you hit half. Anything less than that will put wear and tear on your vehicle, especially your engine. This can lead to very costly repairs.

"Generally speaking, you are going to get the best deals on service stations that are tucked into a neighborhood," said Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA. "If you have a service station that is by your house and is not next to a major highway, it will be priced appropriately. Remember, gas is a very low margin game."

AAA says it is important to remember to check your tires and batteries before any big road trip. You don't want to cause more traffic by breaking down in the middle of the highway.

As you hit the road, don't forget the express lane basics. Cross the line, pay the fine. Pay attention to roadway signage warning of upcoming entrances and exits.