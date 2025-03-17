Colorado driver shot in neck during road rage shooting near Flatiron Crossing

Police in Broomfield are searching for the driver who shot another driver on US 36 near the Flatiron Crossing mall over the weekend. The victim was shot in the neck but expected to make a full recovery.

Police responded to the road rage shooting around 7:30 p.m. on March 15 on eastbound US 36 near West Flatiron Crossing Drive. The investigation showed that three bullets struck the vehicle and the driver was struck.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Detectives are asking for the public's help and possible witnesses in the investigation. The suspect vehicle has been described as a white sedan that was seen driving recklessly eastbound on US 36 between McCaslin Boulevard and Interlocken Loop.

Anyone who saw the shooting or the white sedan driving recklessly in that area between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 15 is asked to call Broomfield Det. Trujillo at 720-887-5297 or email at ntrujillio@broomfield.org.