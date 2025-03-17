Colorado driver arrested in deadly crash that killed 1 man and his dog in Highlands Ranch

A driver was arrested after a deadly crash that killed a man and his dog who were walking on the sidewalk. The crash happened on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Kendrick Castillo Way and Mayberry Drive in Highlands Ranch.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office rushed to the crash about 2:54 p.m. where a 31-year-old male was pronounced deceased. The driver, later identified as Cade Kaminski, remained on the scene, according to deputies.

CBS

The sheriff's office told CBS News Colorado that the investigation remains open but that it appears Kaminski, 19, may have fallen asleep and struck the man and his dog who were walking southbound on the sidewalk. The dog was rushed to a local veterinary hospital and later died.

Kaminski was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility where he was booked on several charges including vehicular homicide, cruelty to animals, reckless driving and weaving.

Cade Kaminski Douglas County

The identity of the man who was killed will be released by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.