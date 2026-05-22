Colorado driver arrested after deadly 5-car crash on Highway 85

A Colorado man was arrested in connection with a deadly five-vehicle crash on Highway 85. Commerce City police arrested Joel Govea for suspicion of vehicular homicide and DUI.

Both the southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 85 were closed at 120th Avenue due to a deadly crash. CBS

On Wednesday morning, both the southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 85 were closed for several hours between 112th and 120th Avenue after the crash.

Investigators said preliminary findings indicate the at-fault vehicle ran a red light at 120th Avenue while traveling southbound on Highway 85, striking the victim vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on 120th Avenue through the green light. Several other vehicles were involved in secondary crashes while trying to avoid the initial crash in the intersection.

Joel Govea Adams County

The 50-year-old driver of the victim vehicle was ejected and died at the scene. All other drivers, including Govea, 20, were rushed to local hospitals but investigators said no serious injuries were sustained.