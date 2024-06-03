Colorado dog park advocates prepare for city council meeting on Monday

Most usual walkers at Westminster Hills Open Space Off-Leash Area feel the same about the 420-acre park.

"I come here with all of my problems and when I leave, I feel lighter," said dog groomer Leslie Villanueva.

In a time when people feel like so-called "third spaces" -- places other than home and work -- are disappearing, park users near and far say they're concerned about what the future holds for the park and what it means for their community.

"This isn't a typical dog park where you go and you let your dogs run and you stand around," Traci Hagie, who lives next to the park, said. "People come out here, they form community."

For around a year, the city of Westminster has been working on adjustments to the park citing increases in nitrogen and E. coli due to dog feces, as well as a concern of wildlife habitation from the amount of off-leash animals in the area. Andrew Guthrie is part of the group Westy Dog Park Guardians, which has coordinated to present alternatives to the Westminster City Council.

"We feel that this is a golden jewel," Guthrie said. "A crown jewel for the city of Westminster."

At Monday's meeting, the City Council will hear four alternatives. One doesn't change the park acreage. Another cuts it in half. A third one cuts it further and makes greenway access on-leash only and the fourth makes what's called a "neighborhood-sized" off-leash park.

Guthrie says that the Guardians' map is different than the first option because of the relocation of a parking lot and disagreements over trails.

"Our recommendations, our researched recommendations are not being followed," he said. "We're scared about the future of our beloved dog park."

The Guardians' map spaces out the trails to allow for more re-vegetation of green space and helps cultivate stewardship among those using the park, Guthrie said. Others are concerned that condensing the park will create the types of problems seen in smaller off-leash dog parks.

"The only places where you really see the dog fights is in these congested areas," Villanueva said.

She went on to say that the city council runs the risk of a self-fulfilling prophecy by shrinking the space and then opening the door to more problems with dogs in tight quarters while off-leash. But more than the practical components, Villanueva and Hagie say the park is a source of mental health and wellness for many visitors, as grief and support groups utilize the park. During a time when communities are fractured, Hagie argues, a park like this is bringing people together.

"It's a melting pot of where people can get along because we love dogs, we love nature and we love to exercise," Hagie said.

The city council is set to meet in a study session on June 3 at 6:30 p.m.