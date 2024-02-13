Westminster residents speak before council to protect Colorado off-leash dog park

It was a packed room of Westminster residents Monday night, as people came together to speak out against suggested plans to remove off-leash access for a majority of the Westminster Hills Open Space Dog Park.

"What we lose is the ability to roam freely in an area with our dogs," said Gene Tarlton, a Westminster resident.

CBS Colorado first spoke with Westminster dog owners earlier this month about a proposal to turn the existing 420-acres of off leash dog access at the park into over 300-acres of leashed access and include a smaller off-leash dog park.

However, some residents felt like the proposal came as a surprise and say they did not even know that a study of Westminster Hills Open Space was in the works.

"They need to be transparent with us, which I feel like they have not been transparent with us," said Greg Carberry, a Westminster resident.

On Monday, residents wore green dog leashes around their neck and brought photos of their dogs to show city council leaders how important open space has been as a resource for bringing both dogs and community together.

"I've just developed a whole friend base and I don't feel as lonely anymore," said Laura Poyd about her experience ever since taking her dog out to Westminster Hills Open Space during the pandemic. "I think we can work on a solution, but to take so much space from that park and to pack us in, is only going to be dangerous for our dogs."

Other residents spoke out during the council's open comment portion and expressed opposition of the existing off-leash space.

"I encourage city council to reduce the size of the dog park and reclaim most of the Westminster Hills Open Space for walkers, bicyclists and wildlife," said one resident. "The Westminster Hills dog park is vastly larger than any other metro dog park, which has contributed to its overuse and conflicts. Several dogs have been injured and some killed in this chaotic environment."

Similar points in the study conducted by the city about the park space, some residents concluded that the dog park has created an unsafe environment for dogs, residents and wildlife.

Yet, others stood firm, saying losing this space would be a detriment to the community.

"It'd be good to know if there's a possibility of remediation. Is there a possibility that the residents or the people that use the dog park frequently could participate in maintenance or participate in any way possible to still allow us to use the dog park but have a little more control," said Tarlton.

Those who want to see open space remain open to off-leash access hope council will hear their ideas on how the park can remain inviting and accessible, while reducing waste and environmental concerns.

"We are a resource for them to use. We are the community, and I think utilizing us to help solve this is one of their best plans of action," said Carberry.

While the topic of the future of Westminster Hills Open Space was not part of the council's agenda Monday, members of the council did acknowledge residents' speaking out about the issue during public comment. Some added that they hope to work with the community on a solution that benefits everyone who uses the space.

There is a community meeting on the park scheduled for March 6.