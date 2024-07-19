Statewide outage reported by Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is experiencing a statewide outage due to the Microsoft outage for customers of its 365 apps. The issue is affecting many computer systems globally.

Just after 8 a.m. the Division of Motor Vehicles sent out a press release stating "Due to the major Crowdstrike incident, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is currently experiencing outages that affect most services." They said there's no timetable for when the issues will be resolved.

State officials asked for residents to be patient as they work to fix the issues. They said the following services are all affected: Online DMV services, MV Express Kiosks, County Motor Vehicle Office services and DMV call centers. Driver license and ID card services at state and county driver license offices are also affected.

The Division of Motor Vehicles says people should check their website for updates on the outage: DMV.Colorado.gov/locations.