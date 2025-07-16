Colorado detention deputy arrested, accused of having sex with inmate

A correctional facility employee in Colorado is facing charges after authorities said he had sex with an inmate.

Authorities arrested Jacob Golden on Tuesday after he allegedly had intercourse with a 27-year-old female inmate in the Weld County Jail. The Weld County Sheriff's Office said they launched an investigation upon learning of his actions, which took place between July 12 and 14 while he was on duty.

Jacob Golden Weld County Sheriff's Office

Detectives said another inmate reported the incident to another detention center deputy on Tuesday, and Golden was arrested before his next scheduled shift. He is facing two felony counts of sexual conduct in a correctional facility by an employee.

He was given a $20,000 cash surety bond Wednesday afternoon and remains in custody.

"People expect to be able to trust law enforcement. The actions of Golden are unacceptable and disturbing to the conscience. The Sheriff's Office took swift action to ensure that this incident is properly investigated," the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Golden was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, which will be followed by an internal investigation.