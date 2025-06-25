Colorado deputy, others injured after patrol vehicle rammed, suspect crashes

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting and chase in Colorado on Tuesday that left one deputy and two others injured.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Loaf N' Jug on 31918 E. Highway 96 around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Authorities said that when the deputies tried to contact the people inside the vehicle, the driver drove into a patrol vehicle, and shots were fired.

Deputies pursued the suspect as he drove west down Highway 96. Officials said deputies used a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver to stop the vehicle near Vision Lane, causing it to roll.

The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what authorities said are non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was later transferred to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment of his injuries.

A deputy also suffered injuries when his patrol vehicle was rammed, said authorities. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting and the circumstances surrounding it.